Baseball: Ohtani's 1st pro skipper, Kuriyama, lauds 2nd MVP honor

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani's first pro manager, Hideki Kuriyama, on Friday celebrated the two-way superstar's second unanimous MVP award in Major League Baseball and said he expects even more from him. "To receive that award twice in a unanimous vote is, I think, proof that everyone recognizes what he's done," the former Nippon Ham Fighters skipper said in a statement released by the Pacific League club. "He has achieved a magnificent feat, and it makes me very happy." Kuriyama managed Ohtani with the Fighters from 2013 to 2018 and oversaw his development as a two-way player despite continuous public criti...