Japan PM seeks closer ties with Taiwan, cross-strait peace

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that Japan wants to expand cooperation and exchanges with Taiwan during a meeting with the island's representative at the APEC multilateral forum, according to the Japanese government. Meeting on the fringes of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, Kishida told Morris Chang that a peaceful resolution of issues related to the Taiwan Strait is important, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. "Taiwan is an extremely important partner and good friend that shares fundamental values, and has close economic ties and people-to-people exch...