Biden reaffirms "unwavering" U.S. commitment to Asia-Pacific

The U.S. commitment to the Asia-Pacific is "unwavering," President Joe Biden said Friday while concluding an annual economic conference that brings together the leaders of the region collectively accounting for more than half of global trade. In closing remarks before passing the torch to Peru, next year's chair of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Biden said the summit in San Francisco that began Wednesday night had been productive and joked it could be extended for another five days. "America's commitment to the Asia Pacific is unwavering, and in our view, from America's perspecti...