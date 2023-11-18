Japan PM says science technology to define changing ties with S. Korea

Science and technology will be the next area of cooperation that defines improving Japan-South Korea relations as game-changing innovation is possible when two or more countries join hands, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday. In a rare joint appearance with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kishida underscored their personal rapport built in a series of meetings, saying that their decisions have brought about a "big change" in relations long frayed by wartime history issues. "In the realm of security, the common recognition is, 'No one country can defend itself alone,'" Kishida said ...
Kyodo News

