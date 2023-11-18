Japan PM says science technology to define changing ties with S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Science and technology will be the next area of cooperation that defines improving Japan-South Korea relations as game-changing innovation is possible when two or more countries join hands, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday. In a rare joint appearance with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kishida underscored their personal rapport built in a series of meetings, saying that their decisions have brought about a "big change" in relations long frayed by wartime history issues. "In the realm of security, the common recognition is, 'No one country can defend itself alone,'" Kishida said ...