Japan cracking down on illegal taxis as tourism boom drives demand

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese authorities are stepping up surveillance of unlicensed taxis at Narita airport near Tokyo, as a spike in the number of arrivals increases demand for transport into the capital. Transport ministry officials handed out hundreds of fliers stating "Beware! Unlicensed taxis are illegal and unsafe!" in English and Chinese to arriving international visitors in early November at the airport in Chiba Prefecture. The fliers urge people to check the color of vehicle license plates as licensed taxis have green plates or plates with green frames. Unlicensed taxis have the white plates of private v...