URGENT: Japan to keep urging China to lift food import ban: PM Kishida
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Economy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that Japan will continue urging China to lift its import ban on Japanese seafood following the oceanic discharge of treated radioactive water from a nuclear power plant, calling for a "cool-headed," science-based judgment on the issue. Speaking at a press conference held before wrapping up his visit to San Francisco, Kishida said it is not clear when the import restriction will be removed, a day after he called on Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit to abolish it immediately.