URGENT: Japan to keep urging China to lift food import ban: PM Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that Japan will continue urging China to lift its import ban on Japanese seafood following the oceanic discharge of treated radioactive water from a nuclear power plant, calling for a "cool-headed," science-based judgment on the issue. Speaking at a press conference held before wrapping up his visit to San Francisco, Kishida said it is not clear when the import restriction will be removed, a day after he called on Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit to abolish it immediately.