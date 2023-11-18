TSMC founder says Biden, Xi had "good meeting" to ease tensions

Newsfrom Japan

The founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., who represented the self-ruled island at an Asia-Pacific economic conference, said Friday the sit-down this week between the presidents of the United States and China was a "good meeting" that he hopes will help ease tensions between the two major powers. Morris Chang, founder of chip giant TSMC, also said he had informal interactions with U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in San Francisco but not with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "I really think it was...