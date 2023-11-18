Football: Japan come back to hammer Argentina 5-2 in Olympic warmup

Newsfrom Japan

Yuito Suzuki's brace propelled Japan to a 5-2 comeback win over Argentina in an under-22 international friendly Saturday as the two nations geared up toward their respective Paris Olympic football qualifiers next year. The attacker for Danish side Brondby found the bottom right corner from the edge of the box to level at 2-2 in the 66th minute, then tapped home for the lead nine minutes later in a memorable return to IAI Stadium in Shizuoka, home to his former club Shimizu S-Pulse. "I'm relieved as I absolutely wanted to score here," Suzuki said. "It's good I could score, but there are areas w...