Yamanote line partly suspended at weekend due to construction work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo’s Yamanote loop line service was partially suspended for two days through Sunday due to construction work to elevate railway tracks and platforms at bustling Shibuya Station.

Train operator East Japan Railway Co. estimated that the suspension and schedule changes, including the halting of about 590 train runs, would affect some 640,000 people.

It suspended services on the “inner loop” between Osaki and Ikebukuro stations all day Sunday after the whole-day suspension on the “outer loop” in the same section Saturday.

Train services on the Yamanote line will return to normal from Monday mor...