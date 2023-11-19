Baseball: Japan walks off with Asia pro championship

Newsfrom Japan

Makoto Kadowaki singled in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to seal Japan’s victory in the Asia Professional Baseball Championship with a 4-3 come-from-behind win over South Korea in Sunday’s final.

Trailing in the bottom of the 10th at Tokyo Dome after South Korea scored a run via the international tie-break rule that starts extra innings with runners on first and second, Shogo Sakakura’s one-out sacrifice fly tied it before Kadowaki ended it with a two-out single off Jung Hai Young.

“What a relief,” new Japan manager Hirokazu Ibata said. “The players’ hard work made the win p...