Baseball: Japan walks off with Asia pro championship

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Makoto Kadowaki singled in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to seal Japan’s victory in the Asia Professional Baseball Championship with a 4-3 come-from-behind win over South Korea in Sunday’s final.

Trailing in the bottom of the 10th at Tokyo Dome after South Korea scored a run via the international tie-break rule that starts extra innings with runners on first and second, Shogo Sakakura’s one-out sacrifice fly tied it before Kadowaki ended it with a two-out single off Jung Hai Young.

“What a relief,” new Japan manager Hirokazu Ibata said. “The players’ hard work made the win p...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News