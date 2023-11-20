Japan firm-operated cargo ship seized in Red Sea

Newsfrom Japan

A cargo ship operated by a Japanese company has been seized in the Red Sea, the Israeli military and government said Sunday, blaming the pro-Iran Yemeni armed group Houthis.

A Japanese government official said that Nippon Yusen K.K., more widely known as NYK Line, notified the country’s transport ministry that a cargo ship the Tokyo-based company operated has been seized.

“The ship, which is owned by a British company and is operated by a Japanese firm, was hijacked with Iran guidance by the Yemenite Houthi militia,” the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement.

No Israelis were abo...