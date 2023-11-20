Philippines, China chase in South China Sea witnessed aboard ship
In a recent confrontation in the South China Sea, 38 Chinese ships tailed and encircled a group of Philippine vessels heading for the Southeast Asian country’s naval outpost on a disputed shoal earlier this month on a resupply mission.
At the break of dawn on Nov. 10, the Chinese fleet appeared in a formation on the horizon in the contested waters as the Philippine ships headed for Second Thomas Shoal.
Tensions between Manila and Beijing have been growing over the shoal following a series of China’s aggressive actions against Philippine ships sailing to it since earlier this year.
Reporters of...