Tokyo stocks open higher, Nikkei hits 33-year intraday high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, with the Nikkei hitting a 33-year intraday high, as buying was spurred by positive half-year results in the insurance sector and gains on a U.S. semiconductor index late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 138.52 points, or 0.41 percent, from Friday to 33,723.72. The broader Topix index was up 10.52 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,401.57.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, bank and real estate issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 149.95-98 yen compared with 149.56-66 yen in New Y...