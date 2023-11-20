Tokyo stocks down in morning after Nikkei hits 33-year high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged down Monday morning, as investors sought to lock in gains after the Nikkei index hit a 33-year intraday high led by insurance issues on solid midterm earnings reports. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 22.79 points, or 0.07 percent, from Friday to 33,562.41. The broader Topix index was down 7.38 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,383.67. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, electric power and gas and construction issues.