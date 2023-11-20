Japan vice ministers visit Ukraine to examine recovery needs

Newsfrom Japan

Two Japanese senior vice ministers have visited Ukraine along with a business delegation to examine requests for Japanese contributions to future reconstruction of the war-torn country, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Kiyoto Tsuji, a senior vice foreign minister, and Kazuchika Iwata, a senior vice minister of economy, trade and industry, arrived in Ukraine on Sunday. They will meet with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, according to the Japanese ministry.

The visit comes as part of preparations for the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction, scheduled to be hel...