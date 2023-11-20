Japan’s tallest skyscraper unveiled ahead of opening in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Towering at a height of 330 meters, Japan’s newly-built tallest skyscraper at the heart of Tokyo was unveiled to the media Monday ahead of its opening later this week.

The Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower, completed this summer by Mori Building Co., beats the previous title holder Abeno Harukas in Osaka by 30 meters and is slightly shorter than Tokyo Tower, the capital’s landmark tower standing at 333 meters.

The building is the main feature of the Azabudai Hills complex slated to open on Friday, with the developer aiming to transform and rebuild an area formerly clustered with small wooden homes ...