Tokyo stocks fall on firm yen after Nikkei hits 33-year high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday as investors sought to lock in gains after the Nikkei index reached a 33-year intraday high, with a firm yen spurring selling of exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 197.17 points, or 0.59 percent, from Friday at 33,388.03. The broader Topix index finished 18.45 points, or 0.77 percent, lower at 2,372.60.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, nonferrous metal and rubber product issues.