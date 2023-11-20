World’s first “Frozen” area officially opens in H.K. Disneyland

Newsfrom Japan

The world’s first full-fledged area themed on the hit animation “Frozen” officially opened its gates Monday at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort as the franchise celebrates its 10th anniversary this month.

The highly anticipated “World of Frozen” saw hundreds of guests lining up for hours outside the area before it officially opened, with dedicated fans dressed up in movie-related garb.

Two parkgoers said they had traveled from Japan just to visit the new area, as Frozen was their favorite Disney film. “I’m very happy to be able to see the kingdom of Arendelle,” said Mai, a 34-year-old woman who...