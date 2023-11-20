Football: Moriyasu to opt for tried and tested lineup against Syria

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will not leave anything to chance in their “tough” Asian World Cup qualifying match against Syria, manager Hajime Moriyasu said Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Group B clash at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Moriyasu indicated he would avoid experimenting and pick his strongest available lineup.

“It’s going to be a very tough match. I’m not looking to try anything new. I just want to put together the best players and meet the challenge,” Moriyasu said.

“Both the players and coaching staff are doing their best to prepare for victory in the time ...