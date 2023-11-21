Tokyo stocks open lower as firm yen spurs exporter selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday, weighed down by the yen’s appreciation against the U.S. dollar that fueled the selling of exporters.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 43.88 points, or 0.13 percent, from Monday to 33,344.15. The broader Topix index was down 5.26 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,367.34.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by wholesale trade, rubber product and transportation equipment issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 148.38-39 yen compared with 148.34-44 yen in New York and 148.91-92 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m....