CORRECTED: Japan eyes banning cannabinoid HHCH after gummies render many ill

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's health ministry said Monday it is planning to ban HHCH, a synthetic substance that mimics the effects of cannabis, as soon as this week after people who consumed gummies containing the cannabinoid had to go to the hospital earlier this month. Once HHCH, or hexahydrocannabihexol, is designated as a psychoactive drug, its possession, use and distribution in Japan will be illegal, health minister Keizo Takemi said in a press conference. "Please refrain from consuming (the gummies) as they are dangerous," said Takemi. On Nov. 4, five individuals, ranging in age from their teens to their 50...