Tokyo stocks fall slightly as auto shares sold on firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Tuesday morning as selling of export-related auto shares on the yen’s appreciation against the U.S. dollar was limited by rises in technology issues, tracking Wall Street gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 49.74 points, or 0.15 percent, from Monday to 33,338.29. The broader Topix index was down 8.41 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,364.19.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, wholesale trade and securities house issues.