Tokyo stocks down on firm yen, losses limited by tech gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Tuesday, as investors sold exporters on a strong yen, while the downside was limited by buying on technology issues tracking their U.S. counterparts.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 33.89 points, or 0.10 percent, from Monday at 33,354.14. The broader Topix index finished 4.81 points, or 0.20 percent, lower at 2,367.79.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, wholesale trade and securities issues.