Football: ACL-winning Urawa manager Skorza to leave at end of season

Urawa Reds manager Maciej Skorza is stepping down at the end of the season after one year at the helm, the J-League first-division club said Tuesday. The 51-year-old Pole guided Urawa to the Asian Champions League title in May with a 2-1 aggregate final win over Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal and also led his team to a runners-up finish at the J-League Cup this month. "I made this decision after feeling it was time to change my priorities in life in terms of work and family," Skorza said in a club statement. Although Urawa are out of the J-League title race, 11 points off the pace with two games ...