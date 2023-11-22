URGENT: N. Korea successfully launched satellite, entered orbit: KCNA

North Korea has “successfully” launched a rocket carrying a spy satellite and it “accurately” entered into orbit, the official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday.

The launch of the reconnaissance satellite is a “legitimate right” of North Korea for strengthening its self-defense capabilities and will make “a significant contribution” to enhancing war readiness, KCNA reported.

