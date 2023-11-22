Tokyo stocks open flat on tech selling, exporter gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened almost flat Wednesday, as selling of tech shares tracking Wall Street declines was offset by buying of exporters on a weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 6.59 points, or 0.02 percent, from Tuesday to 33,360.73. The broader Topix index was up 5.91 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,373.70.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pulp and paper, and electric power and gas issues, while the top decliners were air transportation, and oil and coal product issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetc...