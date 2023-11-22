Tokyo stocks rise in morning as exporters gain on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, led by export-heavy auto issues, with sentiment supported by the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 205.87 points, or 0.62 percent, from Tuesday to 33,560.01. The broader Topix index was up 17.50 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,385.29.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and nonferrous metal issues.