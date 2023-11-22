Football: Former Kashima manager Ishii to coach Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Masatada Ishii, former manager of the J-League’s Kashima Antlers and Omiya Ardija, will take the helm of Thailand’s national men’s football team, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Ishii is set to become the second Japanese head coach of Thailand, following Akira Nishino, who served for two years from July 2019.

Thailand are currently second behind leaders South Korea in their group in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

On Jan. 1, 2024, Thailand and Japan are scheduled to play a fri...