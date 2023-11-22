Tokyo stocks up slightly as weaker yen supports exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Wednesday, as investors took heart from the weakening yen and bought export-related issues after two straight days of declines.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 97.69 points, or 0.29 percent, from Tuesday at 33,451.83. The broader Topix index finished 10.40 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 2,378.19.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, pulp and paper and nonferrous metal issues.