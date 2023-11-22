Baseball: Japanese ace Yamamoto in high demand: agent

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s agent said Monday there has been unprecedented interest among MLB teams for the Orix Buffaloes’ ace right-hander.

Speaking to reporters online, agent Joel Wolfe said between 10 and 14 teams have expressed interest in the 25-year-old, a figure he said that exceeded interest in previous Japanese professionals on the free agent market.

The 178-centimeter Yamamoto has dominated Japan’s Pacific League for the last three years, and is expected to sign a deal worth at least $200 million.

Yamamoto, who has won three straight Eiji Sawamura Awards as Japan’s most im...