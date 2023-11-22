Baseball: Buffaloes sign free agent outfielder Nishikawa

Newsfrom Japan

The Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday announced the acquisition of outfielder Ryoma Nishikawa, who was second in the Central League with a .305 batting average for the Hiroshima Carp this year. The 28-year-old's new contract is believed to be worth 1.2 billion yen ($8.04 million) or more for four years. Orix has been in search of a productive hitter who can play outfield since Masataka Yoshida left for the Boston Red Sox after the 2022 season. Nishikawa, one of Japan's most sought-after free agents this offseason, also had a team-high 56 RBIs in his eighth year with the Carp. "I want to play in the ...