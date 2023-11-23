NTT to launch generative AI platform for corporate customers in March

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. will launch a business-use generative artificial intelligence platform in March, in an effort to catch up with foreign rivals in the fast-expanding market. The AI platform has higher Japanese language processing capabilities than ChatGPT, a widely used AI chatbot developed by U.S.-based OpenAI, NTT said earlier in the month. The new AI model called tsuzumi, named after a Japanese hand drum used in traditional events, can read documents containing charts and diagrams. NTT said it aims for annual sales of over 100 billion yen ($670 milli...