Baseball: Imanaga set to be posted by Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga is likely to be posted for negotiations with U.S. major league teams by Monday, according to a report from MLB.com. The Central League's DeNA BayStars have agreed to let the 30-year-old starting pitcher test the market for a move to MLB through the posting system this offseason. Once MLB notifies its 30 teams that a player has been posted, they will have 45 days to negotiate with him. Imanaga led the CL with 174 strikeouts in 2023, with a 7-4 record and a 2.80 ERA over 22 games. He was the starter and winning pitcher for Japan in the World Baseball Classic fi...