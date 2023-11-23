Tennis: Ex-doubles star Sugiyama aims to take Japan women to top

Newsfrom Japan

Former doubles world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Ai Sugiyama is dreaming big after leading Japan to six straight wins since assuming captaincy of the women's national tennis team in January. Japan edged Colombia 3-2 on Nov. 11 in the Billie Jean King Cup playoff to earn a place in next year's qualifying round of the premier women's international team tennis competition. The result followed wins over South Korea, Thailand, Uzbekistan, India and China during Asia/Oceania regional pool play in April. "Japanese tennis is definitely heading in the right direction," said the 48-year-old ...