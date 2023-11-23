Baseball: Kansai's heroes parade through Kobe, Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

A total of about one million spectators attended four different parades as the Hanshin Tigers and Orix Buffaloes each celebrated their championships Thursday in the streets of both Kobe and Osaka. Earlier this month, the Central League champion Tigers defeated the Pacific League champion Buffaloes to win the first Japan Series between teams from western Japan's Kansai region since 1964. The Tigers paraded through the center of Kobe in the morning, while the Buffaloes made their way down Osaka's main drag, Midosuji, before the clubs traded places in the afternoon. Although the Tigers' home park...