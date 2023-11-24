Tokyo stocks open higher on weaker yen, Israel-Hamas cease-fire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday on buying of exporters as the yen continued to weaken against the U.S. dollar, while sentiment improved ahead of a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 263.53 points, or 0.79 percent, from Wednesday to 33,715.36. The broader Topix index was up 15.35 points, or 0.65 percent, at 2,393.54. Japanese and U.S. financial markets were closed Thursday for national holidays.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, nonferrous metal and insurance issues....