Tokyo stocks up in morning on weak yen, Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning on buying of exporters as the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar, with confidence lifted by Wall Street gains earlier this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 263.72 points, or 0.79 percent, from Wednesday to 33,715.55. The broader Topix index was up 14.76 points, or 0.62 percent, at 2,392.95. Japanese and U.S. financial markets were closed Thursday for national holidays.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, rubber product and precision instrument issues.