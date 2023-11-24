Japan’s 330-meter tallest skyscraper Azabudai Hills opens in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s tallest skyscraper opened in the heart of Tokyo on Friday, with visitors on its first business day expressing their excitement about the capital’s new nature-rich 330-meter landmark.

Some 30 million people are expected to visit the Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower and its surrounding facilities each year, said Mori Building Co., the developer of the 640 billion yen ($4.3 billion) complex.

The 64-story tower, which contains offices from its fifth to 52nd floors, beats the previous title holder Abeno Harukas in Osaka by 30 meters and is almost as tall as Tokyo Tower, which stands at 333 mete...