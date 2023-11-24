Tokyo stocks rise as weak yen lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday for the second straight trading day, as the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar spurred buying of exporter-related issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 173.70 points, or 0.52 percent, from Wednesday at 33,625.53. The broader Topix index finished 12.75 points, or 0.54 percent, higher at 2,390.94. Japanese and U.S. financial markets were closed Thursday for national holidays.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, insurance and rubber product issues.