Japan’s lower house approves 13.2 tril. yen FY 2023 extra budget

Japan’s lower house on Friday approved a 13.20 trillion yen ($88 billion) supplementary budget for the current business year to next March to implement additional inflation relief measures intended to support struggling households.

The budget plan, which includes the issuance of 8.88 trillion yen worth of government bonds to secure the necessary funding, goes to the upper house for deliberations, with the government seeking to have it enacted by the end of November.

During deliberations in the House of Representatives, opposition parties raised concerns about Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ple...