Nissan to invest additional 2 bil. pounds in British EV production

Nissan Motor Co. on Friday announced an additional investment of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) to expand electric vehicle production at its Sunderland plant in Britain.

The plant, Britain’s biggest car factory, will be the production site for electric versions of the popular Qashqai and Juke sport utility vehicle models, in addition to the Leaf, the Japanese automaker’s flagship electric vehicle.

The new investment is in addition to the 1 billion pounds the automaker said it would spend on electrification of cars in the country in 2021, pushing the total amount to 3 billion pounds.

