Football: Marinos draw to leave Kobe on brink of 1st J-League title

Newsfrom Japan

Defending champions Yokohama F Marinos were held to a 0-0 home draw against Albirex Niigata on Friday, leaving leaders Vissel Kobe on the brink of their first J-League first-division title. Kobe, on 65 points, sit a point above Marinos. Vissel are at home against Nagoya Grampus on Saturday, when a win will secure their maiden J1 championship with one game to spare. "Obviously, we wanted the three points. Having said that, I don't think we could have asked any more of the players," said Marinos manager Kevin Muscat, whose title-chasing side were denied numerous times by an excellent game from N...