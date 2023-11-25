Football: Minamino scores, assists in Monaco's 5-2 loss at PSG

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takumi Minamino scored a goal and set up another as Monaco were beaten 5-2 away from home by Paris Saint-Germain on Friday in the French Ligue 1. Minamino lashed home with his left foot to level 1-1 in the 22nd minute after PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, under pressure from Monaco forward Folarin Balogun, passed the ball straight to the former Liverpool man at Parc des Princes. Goncalo Ramos tapped in the 18th-minute opener and Kylian Mbappe restored the lead with a 39th-minute penalty for PSG. Minamino could have leveled again in the 45th minute but his shot was finger-tipped...