N. Korea's Kim inspects satellite photos of "major target regions"

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has inspected pictures of "major target regions" in South Korea and the U.S. state of Hawaii taken by its recently launched military spy satellite, its official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday. Kim visited the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration on Friday and Saturday and was briefed about preparations for the formal start of the reconnaissance satellite's operation on Dec. 1, KCNA said. The photos North Korea claims to have taken with the satellite launched last Tuesday include those of Seoul and the U....