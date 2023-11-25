Baseball: Nippon Ham acquires free agent lefty Yamasaki

Newsfrom Japan

The Nippon Ham Fighters said Saturday they have agreed to terms with left-handed starting pitcher Sachiya Yamasaki, one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason in Japan. The agreement came after six teams held talks with the 31-year-old, who helped the Orix Buffaloes win their third straight Pacific League title this year by posting an 11-5 record with a 3.25 ERA in 23 games. Among the six, including the Buffaloes, the managers of the Yakult Swallows and Yomiuri Giants participated in the talks to show their eagerness to sign the free agent.