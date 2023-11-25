Japan, China foreign ministers meet for 1st time amid strained ties

Newsfrom Japan

The foreign ministers of Japan and China met for the first time Saturday in the South Korean port city of Busan to discuss ways to stabilize the countries' strained ties, with Japan's top diplomat seeking to lift Beijing's total ban on seafood imports from Japan. The talks between Yoko Kamikawa, who became Japanese foreign minister in September, and Wang Yi follow a meeting of the countries' leaders in San Francisco last week, with the two sides trading barbs over the ocean discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. At the summit, Japanese P...