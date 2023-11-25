Japan rushes to contain bird flu spread in 1st outbreak of season

Newsfrom Japan

Authorities in southwestern Japan on Saturday rushed to contain the season's first avian influenza outbreak, identifying around 40,000 birds for culling and implementing quarantine measures for nearby farms. A highly contagious strain of the virus was detected on a poultry farm in Kashima, Saga Prefecture, prompting neighboring prefectural and national authorities to convene task forces. The Saga prefectural government said Saturday morning that bird flu cases were confirmed at a farm in Kashima, with the culling of all 40,000 birds expected to be completed by Sunday morning. The movement of a...