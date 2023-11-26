Japan workers took 62% of paid leave allocation in 2022: gov't survey

Newsfrom Japan

Japan saw private-sector workers use more of their paid leave in 2022, at 62.1 percent on average or 10.9 out of 17.6 days of time off they were entitled to, as the country tries to reduce overwork, a recent government survey showed. While the total ratio was a record high, up 3.8 percentage points from the previous year, the results showed the government still has a considerable way to go if it hopes to achieve its goal of 70 percent or more by 2025. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's General Survey on Working Conditions was conducted in January, soliciting 6,421 private firms with 3...