Football: Verdy edge JEF to reach promotion playoff final

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Verdy edged out JEF United Chiba 2-1 at home Sunday to clinch a place in the playoff final for promotion to the J-League first division. First-half goals from Hikaru Nakahara and Koki Morita did the damage at Ajinomoto Stadium, booking Verdy a meeting with Shimizu S-Pulse in the Dec. 2 final at Tokyo's National Stadium. Verdy, a dominant top-flight force in the early 90s, only need a draw to secure a return to J1 for the first time since 2008, having finished third overall in the second-tier standings this term. S-Pulse, who finished fourth, reached the final after a 0-0 draw at home to ...