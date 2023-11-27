Tokyo stocks open higher on Dow gain in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, tracking the gain of the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average late last week with the Federal Reserve widely seen as done raising interest rates.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 138.93 points, or 0.41 percent, from Friday to 33,764.46. The broader Topix index was up 7.16 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,398.10.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, farm and fishery, and insurance issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 149.54-57 yen compared with 149.42-52 yen in New York and 149.42-4...